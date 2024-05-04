Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, National Bank of Ukraine, Business, Economy, Currency
Edit post

National Bank institutes largest package of currency liberalization measures since February 2022

by Nate Ostiller May 4, 2024 11:05 AM 2 min read
The building of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 10, 2022. (Natalia Synenko/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced on May 3 that it was implementing the largest set of currency liberalization measures since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The measures are aimed at decreasing restrictions on businesses and currency controls. Ukraine implemented strict controls over its currency and tightly regulated foreign exchanges in 2022, hoping to stave off a collapse of the hryvnia.

"This move, together with other measures by the NBU, should allow Ukrainian businesses to 'breathe to their full potential' and help attract private capital to recover the economy," said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

In a statement posted on the NBU website, the bank wrote that most of the measures would come into force on May 4.

The package consisted of the following six measures:

  • the removal of all currency restrictions on the import of goods and services
  • the possibility for businesses to repatriate new dividends
  • the ability to transfer funds abroad for the purpose of renting or leasing
  • the easing of restrictions on the repayment of new external loan
  • the ability to repay interest on old external loans
  • the relaxing of restrictions on the transfer of foreign currency from representative offices to their parent companies

The NBU wrote that the measures would lead to "a gradual increase in export revenue to Ukraine" and help Ukrainian businesses "to enter new markets, including those from which companies from (Russia) are displaced due to sanctions."

Following an almost 30% drop in Ukraine's GDP after the full-scale invasion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in April that the GDP would grow by 3.2% in 2024 and possibly up to 6.5% in 2025.

NBU Governor: Ukraine’s victory should be part of central banks’ mandates
The following is a speech by National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy at the conference “Central Bank Independence in a Changing World.” The conference was organized for the governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) constituency by the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) in Brussel…
The Kyiv IndependentAndriy Pyshnyy
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.