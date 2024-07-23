Skip to content
Ukraine's Antonov company plans to cooperate with Boeing in defense projects

by Kateryna Hodunova July 23, 2024 1:14 PM 2 min read
A Boeing Co. ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
A Boeing Co. ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sits on display at the Singapore Airshow held at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore on Feb. 17, 2016. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Boeing has signed a memorandum with Ukraine's largest aircraft manufacturing company, Antonov, to further collaborate on defense-related projects, according to a statement published on July 22.

This comes as another sign of Ukraine turning to Western companies to strengthen domestic arms production as it continues to face Russia's full-scale war.

"A strong, innovative, and efficient defense industry is key to sustainable economic development and national security, and we are extremely excited to collaborate with Boeing," said Yevhen Havrylov, Antonov's CEO.

The parties may cooperate in training, logistics, and overhaul of tactical unmanned aircraft systems used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the long-range drone ScanEagle by Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, according to the memorandum.

The companies will also explore the possibility of providing Antonov with engineering support from Boeing.

"This agreement brings a whole new level of opportunity to implement the latest and most effective solutions – in addition to the possibility of future projects with Boeing in the aerospace and defense industry," Havrylov added.

The state-owned defense company conglomerate Ukrainian Defense Industry said in September that Antonov will open a new drone center to enhance Ukraine's drone manufacturing capabilities.

A month later, Antonov joined the Aerospace, Security, and Defense Industries Association of Europe (ASD). Antonov became the first Ukrainian company in the ASD, the largest aerospace and defense lobby in Europe.

