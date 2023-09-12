Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Cargo plane manufacturer Antonov moves to drone production

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 12, 2023 8:49 PM 1 min read
Visitors view an Antonov A124 aircraft at the Airport Festival at Leipzig-Halle Airport on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Sebastian Willnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian cargo plane manufacturer Antonov is turning to drone production in response to the full-scale invasion, Reuters reported on Sept. 12.

Reuters cited a presentation by the state company Ukrainian Defense Industry, formerly known as Ukroboronprom.

The presentation detailed the opening of Antonov's new drone center, which aims to enhance drone manufacturing capabilities in Ukraine. It was given to officials in June 2023 in Washington, D.C., Reuters said.

"Antonov's previously unreported move is consistent with Ukraine's aim to be a global drone hub," according to Reuters.

Drones have become increasingly important to the Ukrainian military in the fight against the Russian invasion and more reports are emerging about Ukraine's mass production of such weapons.

Reuters added that Antonov did not respond to requests for comment, and an Ukroboronprom spokesperson declined to comment due to security concerns.

In the early days of the full-scale invasion, Antonov was featured in headlines around the world as Russian forces destroyed its Mriya aircraft, the world's largest cargo plane.

In April 2023, the former director of the company, Serhii Bychkov, was charged with official negligence for not ensuring the plane was removed from Hostomel airport outside Kyiv despite the warnings of state authorities and knowledge of the insurance coverage's termination.

Ukraine strikes Russian military base of drone operators
Ukraine’s forces carried out a successful strike against a base of Russian operators of Zala and Lancet drones, the military’s Strategic Communications Directorate reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
