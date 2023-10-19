Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court sentences former director of Ukrtelefilm

by Olena Goncharova October 19, 2023 6:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The former director of the state-owned Ukrtelefilm has been handed a five-year prison sentence, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled on Oct. 18.

The former director of Ukrtelefilm, Ukraine's film production company, was charged with the use of forged documents and abuse of power and office. He will face a three-year disqualification from occupying positions involving organizational, administrative, or economic responsibilities.

He was also fined in the amount of 1,000 untaxed minimum incomes of citizens, which amounts to Hr 17,000 ($465).

During 2017-2018, executives at Ukrtelefilm conspired with the former head of the state-owned enterprise's legal department, private individuals, and the deputy head of the State Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting. Their scheme led to the improper transfer of property rights for over 60 real estate properties in Kyiv to a private company called Lodoks LLC.

These property transactions were carried out with several irregularities, including the absence of necessary approvals from the overseeing authority, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine. As a consequence, the state, represented by Ukrtelefilm, suffered significant losses.

Author: Olena Goncharova
