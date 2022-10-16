Russian forces attack Mykolaiv Oblast with Iranian-made drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that within an hour on Oct. 16, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command “South” destroyed nine Shahed-136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in southern Ukraine.

The Air Force reported that two other Shahed-136 drones were shot down by the National Guard and Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces.

Ukraine's Command "South" said that three drones hit industrial infrastructure facilities and a pharmaceutical warehouse in Mykolaiv. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.