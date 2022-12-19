Ukraine's Air Force downs 30 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia again conducted a mass attack on Ukraine, launching dozens of Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight on Dec. 19.

Thirty drones were shot down above Ukraine, the Air Force reported on Telegram. According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

As a result of Russia's drone attack, infrastructure and homes were damaged, and two people were injured in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Russia's last mass attack on Ukraine occurred on the morning of Dec. 16 and targeted energy infrastructure across the country.

That day, Russia launched a total of 76 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Sixty of these missiles, a mix of Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr cruise missiles, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.