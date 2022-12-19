Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's Air Force downs 30 drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 8:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia again conducted a mass attack on Ukraine, launching dozens of Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight on Dec. 19.

Thirty drones were shot down above Ukraine, the Air Force reported on Telegram. According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

As a result of Russia's drone attack, infrastructure and homes were damaged, and two people were injured in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Russia's last mass attack on Ukraine occurred on the morning of Dec. 16 and targeted energy infrastructure across the country.

That day, Russia launched a total of 76 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Sixty of these missiles, a mix of Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr cruise missiles, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

Russia launches 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
