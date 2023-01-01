Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's air defense downs 13 Russian kamikaze drones on Dec. 31

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 8:42 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Dec. 31, Russia launched 31 missile and 12 air strikes across Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Russia also launched 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones, but all of them were shot down, the General Staff said. Russia also fired 70 attacks at different regions of Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine repelled attacks in Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ozaryanivka, Maryinka, and Pobyeda in Donetsk Oblast.

Later overnight on Jan. 1, Russia launched another series of attacks on Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 that air defenses had downed 32 aerial targets over the city.

It was not clear if the aerial targets were drones or missiles.

Russia ends the year by killing, wounding, displacing civilians
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
