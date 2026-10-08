Oil refinery in Russia's Salavat reportedly burning after attack

An overnight drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan region reportedly led to a fire at the plant, according to footage and OSINT reports shared on social media.

Several images and videos reportedly show the moment the plant was struck, as well as thick smoke and fire coming from the grounds of the refinery.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian authorities have commented on the incident. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the attack independently.

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat facility is one of Russia’s largest oil-refining and petrochemical plants, producing 150 different types of products, including gasoline and diesel fuel. It is located some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones previously hit the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in September, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 24.

A fire broke out at the plant following several drone strikes, the source said. Local authorities have also confirmed the attack.