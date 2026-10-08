Help rescue animals from the front line — shop our Companion Collection 🐾

Shop Now
KI logo
War

Oil refinery in Russia's Salavat reportedly burning after attack

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Jonas Heins
Oil refinery in Russia's Salavat reportedly burning after attack
Screenshot from a video reportedly showing a fire at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan region on Oct. 8, 2026 (Via Telegram/exilenova+)

An overnight drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan region reportedly led to a fire at the plant, according to footage and OSINT reports shared on social media.

Several images and videos reportedly show the moment the plant was struck, as well as thick smoke and fire coming from the grounds of the refinery.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian authorities have commented on the incident. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the attack independently.

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat facility is one of Russia’s largest oil-refining and petrochemical plants, producing 150 different types of products, including gasoline and diesel fuel. It is located some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones previously hit the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in September, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 24.

A fire broke out at the plant following several drone strikes, the source said. Local authorities have also confirmed the attack.

read also

Amid the rubble of a Ukrainian apartment building, locals have one wish for Putin’s birthday
BashkortostanOil refineriesRussiaUkraineSamara Oblast
Avatar
Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 8
Russia's largest Yandex data center reportedly hit in drone attack.

The Sasovo data center is located on the grounds of the Sasta machine-tool plant, a manufacturer of metal-cutting and high-precision CNC metalworking machines used across Russian industry, including the defense-industrial, aerospace, oil and gas, and heavy machinery sectors.

Wednesday, October 7
Explosive device in field kills 2 boys in Sumy Oblast.

Two 14-year-old boys in the Konotop district were killed after the device detonated, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. The prevalence of unexploded ordnance and landmines poses severe risk to Ukrainian civilians in front-line regions.

Show More

Editors' Picks