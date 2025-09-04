Ukraine war latest: 26 countries pledge support for Ukraine’s post-war security, US role to be decided in coming weeks, Macron says

Key developments on Sept. 4:

26 countries pledge support for Ukraine’s post-war security, US role to be decided in coming weeks, Macron says

More Ukrainian territory, Europe could be attacked next if Kyiv cedes land to Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian firm behind 'Flamingo' unveils new FP-7, FP-9 ballistic missiles, air defense systems

Russian economy hits 'technical stagnation,' biggest bank chief warns of 'close to zero' growth

Putin admits Russia faces gas shortage amid Ukraine's strikes on energy infrastructure

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Sept. 4, hours after the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris, where officials discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking at the press conference held after the call, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries are ready to send troops or contribute other support to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

"Germany, Italy, and Poland are definitely among Ukraine's security guarantors. We won't go into details yet, but we already have an understanding (of cooperation)," Zelensky added.

The U.S. involvement in the framework, aimed to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression in the event of a truce or peace deal, will be determined in the coming weeks, Macron said.

He added that the U.S. and Europe will impose additional sanctions on Russia if it continues to refuse to participate in the peace process. He mentioned the previously discussed idea of a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as broader talks involving the U.S. and Europe.

Ukrainian firm behind Flamingo unveils new FP-7, FP-9 ballistic missiles, air defense systems

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point announced on Sept. 4 that it has developed two new ballistic missiles, along with air defense systems, Ukrainian military news site Militarnyi reported.

Fire Point is best known for its Flamingo cruise missile, which President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called Ukraine's "most successful" long-range weapon.

The FP-7 missile isreportedly designed for medium-range strikes, with a claimed range of 200 kilometers (124 miles), a top speed of 1,500 meters per second (3,355 mph), and a 150-kilogram payload.

The missile can fly for up to 250 seconds and is launched from ground-based platforms.

The FP-9 missile is claimed to be capable of hitting targets far deeper inside Russian territory, reportedly with a range of 855 kilometers (531 miles), a speed of 2,200 meters per second (4,920 mph), and can carry an 800-kilogram warhead to altitudes of 70 kilometers (43 miles).

Fire Point claims it has an accuracy of about 20 meters (66 feet).

More Ukrainian territory, Europe could be attacked next if Kyiv cedes land to Russia, Zelensky says

Russia would use Donbas to further invade Ukraine in a renewed assault and could attack Europe next, President Volodymyr Zelensky told French outlet Le Point in an interview published on Sept. 3.

"If, tomorrow, we somehow left Donbas, which will not happen, we would open up an unprotected space for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, near a city of one and a half million inhabitants: Kharkiv. He would also seize the industrial center of Dnipro," Zelensky said.

"One thing is certain, we have not lost. We must look at the situation clearly: the second-largest army in the world has come to annihilate us, our history, and our identity. And this is not their first attempt. Several times in history, the Russian Empire has struck blows at the independence of our people," he said.

Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine withdraw from Donbas, which consists of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Moscow first occupied the far-eastern region in 2014.

Russian strike on Danish demining group in Chernihiv Oblast kills 2, injures 8

A Russian missile struck a Danish humanitarian demining group in Chernihiv Oblast on Sept. 4, killing two and injuring eight people, the Danish Refugee Council reported.

"It is with profound sadness that the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) confirms that one of our humanitarian demining sites in Ukraine was struck by a missile earlier today. The attack claimed the lives of two Ukrainian colleagues and left eight others injured," the Danish Refugee Council wrote on Facebook.

The nonprofit called the strike a serious violation of the international humanitarian law.

"At the time of the incident, DRC teams were conducting purely civilian humanitarian activities—working to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war in order to protect communities and enable safe access to essential infrastructure, farmland, and homes," the organization wrote.

The aftermath of the deadly Russian missile strike on a Danish humanitarian demining group in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 4, 2025. (National Police of Ukraine) The aftermath of the deadly Russian missile strike on a Danish humanitarian demining group in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 4, 2025. (National Police of Ukraine) The aftermath of the deadly Russian missile strike on a Danish humanitarian demining group in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 4, 2025. (National Police of Ukraine)

Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblast borders both Russia and Belarus. Part of the region was occupied by Russian forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Since its liberation in April 2022, Chernihiv Oblast has faced frequent attacks due to its proximity to Russia.

The strike took place in the Kyselivska community, according to Viacheslav Chaus, the governor of Chernihiv Oblast.

"First, Russians mined (Chernihiv) Oblast with explosives and mines. Now, they are killing people, civilians, who are risking their lives to clean up our land from the consequences of the Russian invasion," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

Russian economy hits 'technical stagnation,' biggest bank chief warns of 'close to zero' growth

Russia's economy slowed sharply from April-June of 2025 and has entered a phase of "technical stagnation," German Gref, the head of Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, said on Sept. 3.

"The slowdown continues, as we can see from gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates. The second quarter can practically be considered technical stagnation," Gref said at an economic forum.

"July and August show pretty clear signs that we're getting close to zero (economic growth)."

The downturn underscores the limits of Russia's war-fueled expansion, driven by record defense spending but hampered by weak private consumption and shrinking civilian investment.

Russia's GDP expanded 1.8% in the second quarter, up slightly from 1.4% in the first but far below the 2024 pace. The Central Bank expects growth to slow in the third quarter and approach zero in late 2025.

The economy's slowdown follows repeated warnings from high-level officials.

Putin admits Russia faces gas shortage amid Ukraine's strikes on energy infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing a gas shortage, The Moscow Times reported on Sept. 4.

The statement comes after a months-long Ukrainian campaign targeting Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to put economic pressure on Russia and undermine its ability to finance its war against Ukraine.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 4, Putin said that signs of gas shortages are already visible in the Russian Far East. He said that supplying new enterprises can be challenging, and demand for gas is expected to rise significantly in the Far Eastern Federal District in the coming years.

He didn't mention the reasons behind a potential shortage.

Putin suggested switching to coal reserves, which "will last for almost a thousand years," Putin said, as quoted by The Moscow Times.

According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, the Kremlin has 63.4 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, enough for 100 years of production. In 2020, the Accounts Chamber of Russia estimated that the country's reserves made up 20% of the world's total but warned that they would only last 50 years.

