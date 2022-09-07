Ukraine urges civilians to evacuate from Russian-occupied settlements near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called on Ukrainians remaining in the occupied territories surrounding the nuclear plant to leave their homes and move to the areas controlled by Ukraine, saying that Russian forces are “holding hostage not only the staff of the station” but local residents as well.

Earlier, Vereshchuk said that Russia refuses to provide a humanitarian corridor for people who want to leave the areas neat the plant. On Sept. 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said they observed Russian military personnel, vehicles, and equipment at various places inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Read also: Occupied Ukrainian plant becomes epicenter of Russia’s nuclear blackmail