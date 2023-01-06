Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine to receive Patriot battery from Germany in first quarter of 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 5:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The American-made air defense battery Patriot will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany's supplies in the first quarter of 2023, according to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Germany made the announcement that it would be providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery and the Marder infantry fighting vehicles on Jan. 5, following a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Speaking on the German rbb24 Inforadio on Jan. 6, Nils Schmid, a foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Social Democratic Party, said that Germany would give Ukraine 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and they could be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

The U.S. vowed to give Ukraine a Patriot battery earlier on Dec. 21. According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the U.S. President Joe Biden administration has a special plan to get the battery ready to be operational in Ukraine in less than six months.

