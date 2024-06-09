Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, mines, demining coalition, Foreign assistance
Ukraine to launch registry of mine-affected areas

by Olena Goncharova June 9, 2024 7:55 AM 1 min read
A warning sign that says "Danger! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine will launch a state register for areas contaminated with explosives, according to a report from the Economy Ministry.

"The creation of this register is a crucial step in humanitarian demining. Its implementation will automate and expedite several processes. For instance, the register will enable near real-time monitoring of demining activities and facilitate more effective planning of future efforts," Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Bezkaravainyi said in a statement.

"Farmers will benefit by easily obtaining information on whether their lands are contaminated or cleared," Bezkaravainyi added. The official noted that the information in the register will be vital for investors and projects aimed at Ukraine's restoration.

Ukrainian officials have reported that nearly a third of Ukraine's land, totaling around 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Deep minefields between Ukrainian troops and entrenched Russian positions Ukraine played a significant role in halting the 2023 counteroffensive and preventing the liberation of occupied territories.

Ukraine has received over $700 million for humanitarian demining projects for 2022-2027 from international partners, the Economy Ministry announced on April 4.

Author: Olena Goncharova
