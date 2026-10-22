Ukraine to gain access to NATO procurement system for weapons, ammunition, Financial Times says

Ukraine will be able to purchase weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment through NATO's centralized procurement agency, potentially giving Kyiv faster and cheaper access to defense supplies, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 22.

Ukraine is entering a partnership with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which handles procurement and logistical support for alliance members and partners, according to the Financial Times.

"It provides Ukraine with the ability to have a more structured framework to leverage a broad range of capabilities that we offer: procurement expertise, support services, and access to established industrial base," Jacqueline Borsboom, NSPA's director of support to operations, told the Financial Times.

The arrangement might allow Ukraine to use NATO's existing procurement system and supplier network rather than negotiating each purchase independently.

The NSPA also held an event in Kyiv last week attended by about 150 Ukrainian companies, explaining how manufacturers could register as eligible suppliers and compete for contracts, according to the Financial Times.

The new mechanism is separate from the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which NATO allies and partners fund purchases of U.S.-made weapons and ammunition for Ukraine. More than $6 billion in military equipment has been funded through PURL since the initiative was launched in July 2025, according to NATO.

The agreement comes as Kyiv seeks to diversify and stabilize its access to military supplies amid growing uncertainty over U.S. support.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has reported disruptions to some U.S.-provided capabilities, including intelligence sharing and the Starshield satellite system used by Ukrainian forces. President Volodymyr Zelensky said after talks in Oslo this week that efforts were underway to resolve those issues.