Ukraine thwarts Russian hack on military information system

Ukrainian special forces successfully thwarted a Russian effort to hack the military's combat information systems, the Ukrainian security service (SBU) announced on Aug. 8.

"SBU cyber specialists found that to spread viruses in the system, the enemy was mainly betting on the capture of Ukrainian tablets on the battlefield," the SBU said on Telegram.

The attempted attack was connected to a Russian hacking group known in cybersecurity spheres as Sandworm. According to the SBU's full report, the group aimed to undermine the security of Android devices used by Ukrainian military personnel, with the intention of collecting intelligence.

The investigation found 10 types of hostile malware.

Specifics regarding the timing of the attempted attacks were not divulged by the agency.

This event is part of a broader pattern of heightened Russian attempts to infiltrate various sectors of Ukrainian security, including the armed forces and the energy sector. Since the start of the Russian invasion, Russia has launched hundreds of cyberattacks on Ukraine.