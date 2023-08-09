Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine thwarts Russian hack on military information system

by Daria Bevziuk August 9, 2023 5:20 AM 1 min read
Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special forces successfully thwarted a Russian effort to hack the military's combat information systems, the Ukrainian security service (SBU) announced on Aug. 8.

"SBU cyber specialists found that to spread viruses in the system, the enemy was mainly betting on the capture of Ukrainian tablets on the battlefield," the SBU said on Telegram.

The attempted attack was connected to a Russian hacking group known in cybersecurity spheres as Sandworm. According to the SBU's full report, the group aimed to undermine the security of Android devices used by Ukrainian military personnel, with the intention of collecting intelligence.

The investigation found 10 types of hostile malware.

Specifics regarding the timing of the attempted attacks were not divulged by the agency.

This event is part of a broader pattern of heightened Russian attempts to infiltrate various sectors of Ukrainian security, including the armed forces and the energy sector. Since the start of the Russian invasion, Russia has launched hundreds of cyberattacks on Ukraine.

Howard, Jensen: How Russia’s military bloggers shape the course of Putin’s war
Russian President Vladimir Putin relies on the manipulation of media narratives and limiting access to information to maintain popular support and acceptance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has pruned Russian news to convey a firehose of disinformation based on three storylines: life o…
The Kyiv IndependentDonald N. Jensen

Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.