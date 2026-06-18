Ukraine This Week now available on podcast platforms

Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent's weekly video show hosted by Anna Belokur, is now available as an audio-only podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, making it accessible to audiences who prefer to listen to our content.

One of the Kyiv Independent's goals is to reach audiences wherever they are. We regularly receive feedback from our readers and community members asking for a podcast so they can listen to our content on the go.

Each week, host Anna Belokur unpacks one topic relating to Russia’s war against Ukraine, from deep dives into domestic issues like mobilization and gun control to developments inside Russia and broader geopolitical shifts. In every episode, a member of our newsroom also answers a question submitted by a member of our community.

"Ukraine is often at the center of global conversations, but understanding what is happening here requires on-the-ground access, context, and nuance. Every week, our team works hard to make sure the show is factual and accessible to audiences who want to better understand what is happening here," says Toma Istomina, the deputy chief editor of the Kyiv Independent, who leads the team producing the show.

"We are grateful to everyone who has made this show part of their weekly routine on YouTube, and we’re excited to make it available for listeners on podcast platforms as well."

Now more than 100 episodes in, Ukraine This Week has become one of the Kyiv Independent’s most popular series, drawing a loyal international audience each week.

You can listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube Music. You can also watch it on our YouTube channel.