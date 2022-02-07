Ukraine supporters rally near White House

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dozens of people have gathered in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 6 in show of support for Ukraine, as it faces the growing threat of further Russian aggression.

Activists gather for a demonstration to support Ukraine against Russian aggression in front of the White House on Feb. 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The activists brought national Ukrainian and U.S. flags and held a prayer during the demonstration.

People attend a demonstration to support Ukraine against Russian aggression in front of the White House on Feb. 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The U.S. has been one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine during the recent security crisis with Russia massing over 120,000 combat-ready troops along the Ukrainian border. The U.S. has supplied more than 650 tons of defense ammunition to Ukraine since Jan. 22 and threatened severe sanctions against Russia in case of invasion.

Pro-Ukrainian activists gather for a prayer and demonstration against Russian aggression in front of the White House on Feb. 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

As of 2019, there were more than 1 million Americans of Ukrainian descent in the U.S. The country is home to one of the biggest Ukrainian diasporas in the world.