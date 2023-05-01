Ukraine seeks to join Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the delegation that will participate in negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed as head of the delegation. Other delegation members include representatives of the Economy Ministry, Justice Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, State Customs Service, and President’s Office.

“The Ministry of Economy expects to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement in early 2024. At the same time, there is a prospect of joining the agreement this year,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

“This will give Ukraine the opportunity to liberalize non-tariff restrictions on trade in goods and services with the countries of this region, as well as open access to new markets. In addition, it will allow us to expand access to foreign direct investment,” she added.

Currently, the members of the agreement include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.

On Feb. 1, 2021, the U.K. expressed intent to join the trading bloc.

Ukraine’s Trade Representative Taras Kachka said the talks will start after the U.K.’s decision on joining the agreement.