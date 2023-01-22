Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine reportedly launched strike on former hospital housing Russian soldiers in occupied Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2023 5:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces launched a strike on the building of the hospital of a former machine-building plant in Russian-occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate reported on Jan. 22.

Kadiivka is a city located some 50 kilometers south of Lysychansk, which was the last Ukrainain stronghold in the easternmost Luhansk Oblast until it fell to Russia in early July.

The Directorate said, citing its sources, that the former hospital was housing Russian soldiers, particularly those affiliated with Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya.

Russian-controlled militants in Luhansk Oblast admitted the Ukrainian attack on Kadiivka. In a Telegram statement, the militants said that Ukraine’s HIMARS strike on Jan. 21 destroyed the dispensary of the plant.

Neither side said anything about the casualties in the attack.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ukraine’s covert operation to take out elite Wagner Group mercenaries in Donbas
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.