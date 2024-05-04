Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Reconstruction, Corruption, Ukraine, Borodianka, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodianka 'disappeared'

by Nate Ostiller May 4, 2024 10:10 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier walks past a damaged monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the residential buildings destroyed by Russian aircraft bombardment in Borodianka, Ukraine, on April 6, 2022. (Oleksandr Klymenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Around Hr 19.8 million ($498,000) in reconstruction funds allocated to the heavily damaged Kyiv suburb of Borodianka "disappeared," Ukraine's State Audit Service said on May 3.

Borodianka, once a town of 12,000 people 40 kilometers (~25 miles) northwest of Kyiv, suffered widespread destruction in the first weeks of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

Significant funding has been directed to the town and other places that bore the brunt of the initial Russian onslaught.

After an audit of the Borodianka town council, auditors determined that there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in.

The auditors also found that purchasing and installing materials at prices above their market price resulted in a loss of Hr 5.2 million ($131,000).

The State Audit Service said that local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether there had been criminal wrongdoing.

Ukraine wants to make reconstruction transparent. Will it work?
Inside a bare apartment littered with concrete blocks and slabs of plywood, construction site manager Serhiy Yerokhin points to a large balcony overlooking the treetops of Irpin, a suburb outside of Kyiv occupied and heavily damaged during the first month of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Almost two…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.