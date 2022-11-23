Ukraine returns 36 POWs, including Azovstal defenders, from Russian captivity.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Thirty-five Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian were released from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reported on Nov. 23.

According to the coordination headquarters for POWs, 20 defenders of Mariupol, including nine people evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, were among those released during the prisoner exchange.

“We've managed to bring home those who spent eight months of the war in captivity,” Yermak said.

On Nov. 3, Yermak said Ukraine had returned 1,138 prisoners of war from Russian captivity since March.