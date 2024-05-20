Skip to content
Governor: Ukraine strikes Russian base in occupied Luhansk's suburb

by Martin Fornusek May 20, 2024 1:20 PM 2 min read
Smoke rising over Yuvileine, a suburb of Russian-occupied Luhansk, on May 20, 2024, after an alleged Ukrainian rocket attack. (Governor Artem Lysohor/Telegram)
A Ukrainian rocket attack targeted a Russian military base in occupied Luhansk's suburb of Yuvileine on May 20, said the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, Artem Lysohor, citing local residents.

The Russian state-owned media reported on the attack earlier on May 20, alleging that it had targeted residential areas.

According to Lysohor, Luhansk's residents had said that Russian forces set up a military base there, close to civilian buildings. Until 2014, the Academy of Internal Affairs operated in the targeted area, he added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the reports.

Smoke rising over Yuvileine, a suburb of Russian-occupied Luhansk, on May 20, 2024, after an alleged Ukrainian rocket attack. (Governor Artem Lysohor/Telegram)

"The honor of a Russian officer means to hide behind our compatriots and among our homes. This is nothing new," Lysohor wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We congratulate our fighters on a successful hunt, and we are grateful to our people for the exact coordinates."

On May 13, a Russian ammunition depot exploded in the occupied town of Sorokyne (Krasnodon) in Luhansk Oblast, Lysohor reported at the time.

Russia had occupied Luhansk and a significant part of Luhansk Oblast since the start of its aggression in 2014.

The origins of the 2014 war in Donbas
There is a reason why Ukrainians insist the world refers to Russia’s assault against Ukraine in 2022 as a “full-scale” invasion. Russia’s war against Ukraine did not begin on Feb. 24, 2022, but in 2014, with both the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine’s eastern
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
