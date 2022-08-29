Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, War
Edit post

Ukraine reportedly begins advancing to liberate country's south

by Daria Shulzhenko August 29, 2022 4:31 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian artillerymen in the military assembly center check their weapons and special equipment before heading to the frontline in Kherson on July 15, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have launched an offensive “in many directions in the south of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, said on Aug. 29.

Humeniuk said that the situation in the southern direction remains “quite tense, but controlled by Ukrainian forces,” adding that after some “accurate strikes” by Ukrainian forces, Russian troops “do not want to go on the attack and are stationed on their fortified lines,” as quoted by Hromadske.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been very slowly making advances toward the southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital to fall under Russian occupation since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24.

The anticipation of a major counteroffensive to liberate the southern region under Russian control has been building since early July, when Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered to liberate the occupied south. It was an unusual move for Ukraine’s government to advertise the military’s goals.

Read more: What would a Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson look like?

Loud explosions were reported on Aug. 29 in the afternoon in two major southern capitals: Kherson, occupied by Russian troops, and Mykolaiv, under Ukrainian control.

Ukraine’s Kakhovka Operational Group also reported on Aug. 29 that the 109th regiment of the Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast “withdrew from its positions in Kherson Oblast and the Russian paratroopers supporting them fled the battlefield.”

The group says that U.S.-provided high-precision HIMARS rocket launchers “have destroyed almost all large bridges,” including the Antonivsky and Novokakhovskyi bridges, leaving only some pedestrian crossings and cutting Russian forces off from the supply of weapons and personnel from the territory of occupied Crimea.

Read more: Ukraine’s bridge attacks cut Russian effectiveness in the south

Ukrainian forces began striking the three key bridges to Kherson across the Dnipro River in July. Later, on Aug. 27, RFE/RL released satellite images of Russian forces building pontoon bridges across the Dnipro River after Ukrainian strikes on the bridges. British intelligence, however, said these pontoon bridges will also likely be vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.

In addition to the attacks on bridges, Ukraine has largely focused on targeting Russian ammunition dumps in the area in an attempt to weaken Russia’s ability to withstand Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Humeniuk said on Aug. 26 that the depots were “Ukraine's main priority.”

According to two senior U.S. officials briefed on intelligence who spoke with CNN, Ukrainian forces have begun “shaping” operations in Ukraine’s south to prepare the area for a major counteroffensive.

The two officials told CNN that Russia’s Battlefield Tactical Groups, or BTGs, which include infantry, tanks, artillery, and air defense are currently at low levels of manpower, some of them at even half of where they should be.

Read more: Russia masses forces in south ahead of counterattack

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.