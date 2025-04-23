Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 22

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 22 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from April 14–20, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Final stage nears in Ukraine’s search for Economic Security Bureau director

Ukraine’s selection commission is currently awaiting the results of background checks and is conducting integrity assessments of the 16 remaining candidates for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Once the screenings are complete, the final stage of the competition — interviews — will follow. All 16 candidates have been approved to participate in the interviews, which will last up to 60 minutes each and be broadcast live on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website.

Following the interviews, the commission will nominate no more than two finalists, whose names will be submitted to the Prime Minister for appointment.

Obligations to the EU

Parliament approves three bills under Ukraine Facility commitments

Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed three draft laws tied to country’s obligations under the EU-backed Ukraine Facility program:

draft law #13107-d on vocational education reform was adopted in the first reading;

draft law #5838, strengthening administrative accountability for misconduct by state regulatory officials, also passed in the first reading;

draft law #12150, which aligns Ukraine’s electronic communications regulations with EU law, was approved in full.

Other key economic issues

Wife of Ukraine’s financial intelligence chief linked to firm tied to sanctioned oligarch

A new investigation by Bihus.Info has revealed that Natalia Pronina, wife of the head of Ukraine’s State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin, became a co-owner of Tesoro Management, a company previously linked to sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

In 2024, Pronina was listed as a co-owner alongside Anna Sologub, who continues to serve as the firm’s director. Sologub had previously served on the audit commission of Rivneazot, a company affiliated with Firtash. According to corporate filings, she is currently a member of Rivneazot’s audit committee.

Tesoro Management, officially registered as a consulting firm with an office in central Kyiv and a functioning website, shows no signs of financial activity, according to Bihus.Info. Sologub herself confirmed to journalists that the company is not actively operating.

Filip Pronin is reported to have close ties to Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President.

Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and general mobilization until Aug. 6

On April 18, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the 15th time to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until Aug. 6 under draft laws #13172 and #13173, respectively. The president has already signed both bills.