This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Prisoner exchange, POWs, Russia, War
Edit post

Ombudsman denies Russian claim that Kyiv is delaying prisoner exchanges

by Kateryna Denisova December 3, 2024 7:41 PM 2 min read
Activists and relatives of Ukrainian POWs with flags and banners urge for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity during the rally in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 18, 2024. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv is ready to bring back all Ukrainians from Russian captivity, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Dec. 2, denying the claims of his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova.

Lubinets's response came after Moskalkova published alleged lists of 600 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russia, whom Kyiv allegedly "did not agree to take back."

"Ukraine is not delaying and did not delay the exchanges, but on the contrary, declared its readiness to repatriate seriously injured and seriously ill prisoners by creating a mixed medical commission," the Ukrainian ombudsman said.

"And the party that is not really interested in returning and implementing the exchanges is still ignoring the creation of such a commission."

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War echoed Lubinets' remarks.

Dmytro Usov, the secretary of the organization, said that Russian lists include seven Ukrainian soldiers who have already been exchanged, 14 civilians, and pointed out mistakes in the names and dates of birth of captured ones.

According to Usov, Russia offered Ukraine to swap only those Russian soldiers captured in embattled Kursk Oblast.

"The Russian authorities are not interested in captured Russians from other regions," he added.

"This Russians' game is only for the public, and it is especially cynical. They are manipulating the fate of people and the vulnerable situation of their relatives."

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the two sides have frequently exchanged prisoners. The most recent swap occurred in mid-October, with each side bringing back 95 prisoners.

According to Lubinets, 3,767 Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home since the start of the all-out war. Kyiv aims to conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange.

Ukraine calls on Moscow to provide list of POWs ready for swap
Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said on Nov. 3 that Ukraine remains willing to receive its citizens and blamed Russia for slowing down the exchanges.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.