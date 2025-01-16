'Ukraine is still free' — Biden touts his admin's accomplishments in farewell speech

This audio is created with AI assistance

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden briefly mentioned Ukraine during his farewell speech on Jan. 15, saying his administration helped to preserve the country's freedom.

"Ukraine is still free, and we’ve pulled ahead of our competition with China and so much more," the U.S. president said as he listed his administration's accomplishments, including stronger NATO.

Biden ends his first and only four-year term on Jan. 20, to be succeeded by former President Donald Trump. The Biden administration has provided $65.9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, making it Kyiv's largest donor.

"It will take time to feel the full impact of what we’ve done together. But the seeds are planted, and they’ll grow, and they’ll bloom for decades to come," Biden said.

Despite the provided support, the Biden administration has often attracted criticism for its self-restricting and hesitant approach, with many key military capabilities being greenlighted only after prolonged pressure.

Before winning his reelection, Trump had criticized the military aid for Ukraine and pledged to cut a swift deal to end the war and get the U.S. "out" of the conflict. This sparked concerns that the incoming U.S. president could reduce defense aid or push Kyiv toward a painful peace deal.

Trump and his team later signaled that they do not plan to abandon Ukraine, though Secretary of State nominee Marc Rubio said Kyiv would have to make concessions to achieve a ceasefire.

Russia continues to occupy roughly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory while its forces are pushing forward in Donetsk Oblast. In turn, Ukrainian forces hold on to a piece of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, which is seen as a potential trump card in expected talks.

Both Kyiv and Moscow face mounting challenges connected to the full-scale war, with Ukraine dealing with manpower shortages and Russia with a struggling economy.