Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Joe Biden, United States, Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

'Ukraine is still free' — Biden touts his admin's accomplishments in farewell speech

by Martin Fornusek January 16, 2025 10:31 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden during a wildfire briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden briefly mentioned Ukraine during his farewell speech on Jan. 15, saying his administration helped to preserve the country's freedom.

"Ukraine is still free, and we’ve pulled ahead of our competition with China and so much more," the U.S. president said as he listed his administration's accomplishments, including stronger NATO.

Biden ends his first and only four-year term on Jan. 20, to be succeeded by former President Donald Trump. The Biden administration has provided $65.9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, making it Kyiv's largest donor.

"It will take time to feel the full impact of what we’ve done together. But the seeds are planted, and they’ll grow, and they’ll bloom for decades to come," Biden said.

Despite the provided support, the Biden administration has often attracted criticism for its self-restricting and hesitant approach, with many key military capabilities being greenlighted only after prolonged pressure.

Before winning his reelection, Trump had criticized the military aid for Ukraine and pledged to cut a swift deal to end the war and get the U.S. "out" of the conflict. This sparked concerns that the incoming U.S. president could reduce defense aid or push Kyiv toward a painful peace deal.

Trump and his team later signaled that they do not plan to abandon Ukraine, though Secretary of State nominee Marc Rubio said Kyiv would have to make concessions to achieve a ceasefire.

Russia continues to occupy roughly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory while its forces are pushing forward in Donetsk Oblast. In turn, Ukrainian forces hold on to a piece of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, which is seen as a potential trump card in expected talks.

Both Kyiv and Moscow face mounting challenges connected to the full-scale war, with Ukraine dealing with manpower shortages and Russia with a struggling economy.

Ukraine, Russia have to make concessions to end war, Rubio says
“It is important for everyone to be realistic: There will have to be concessions — made by the Russian Federation, but also by the Ukrainians,” said Marco Rubio, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:48 PM
Video

Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.