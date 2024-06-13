Ukraine hits Russia's newest communication station for first time, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) attacked Russia's newest R-416GM digital radio relay communication station for the first time since the beginning of the all-out war, the military reported on June 13.

The R-416GM is a station designed to improve the efficiency of radio relay units in the field. Russia began using it in 2018.

Operators from the third SOF regiment reportedly spotted the station on the frontline and hit it with one of their newest weapons. The SOF did not disclose the location of the impacted equipment.

As a result of the attack, communication between the command post and Russia's army units was disrupted, the military said. No further details on the attack or the damage were provided.

The day before, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed two radars of S-300 and S-400 air defense systems near the Russian Belbek military airfield and Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

This appears to be the second attack on Russia's air defenses in Crimea in a week. Ukraine reportedly hit one S-400 anti-aircraft missile unit near Dzhankoi, and two more S-300 anti-aircraft missile units were attacked near occupied Chornomorske and Yevpatoria overnight on June 10.