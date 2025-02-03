Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, SBU, Sabotage, Rivne Oblast, War, Logistics
Edit post

Ukraine foils Russian-backed plot to blow up Rivne Oblast railway, SBU says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 3, 2025 12:25 PM 1 min read
A suspect detained over an alleged plot to blow up a railway in Rivne Oblast, Ukraine. Photo published on Feb. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Feb. 3 that it had prevented a sabotage attempt on a railway in Rivne Oblast, arresting a 23-year-old man allegedly working for Russian intelligence services.

"The man, on the instructions of the Russian intelligence services, came to the city of Sarny to blow up the railway tracks of the junction station through which trains with military equipment for the Armed Forces pass," the SBU said in a statement.

The suspect was detained near the tracks while attempting to place explosives intended for remote detonation. Investigators learned that he was also tasked with gathering intelligence on military facilities in Lviv Oblast, according to the SBU.

The SBU noted that the man had previously expressed pro-Russian views on social media and wanted to move to Russia. He had previously been prosecuted for desecrating Ukrainian soldiers' graves and was reportedly recruited by Russia due to his ideology.

The man has been charged with high treason and sabotage under martial law, offenses punishable by life imprisonment and confiscation of property.

The arrest comes days after the SBU dismantled a Russian spy network on Jan. 28 that was gathering intelligence on Ukrainian aircraft and aviation infrastructure for potential strikes.

Syrskyi condemns recent violence against draft officers, calls for investigation
“In a short time, unfortunately, three shameful acts of violence occurred in different regions, in which servicemen were injured,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.