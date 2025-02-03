Ukraine foils Russian-backed plot to blow up Rivne Oblast railway, SBU says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Feb. 3 that it had prevented a sabotage attempt on a railway in Rivne Oblast, arresting a 23-year-old man allegedly working for Russian intelligence services.

"The man, on the instructions of the Russian intelligence services, came to the city of Sarny to blow up the railway tracks of the junction station through which trains with military equipment for the Armed Forces pass," the SBU said in a statement.

The suspect was detained near the tracks while attempting to place explosives intended for remote detonation. Investigators learned that he was also tasked with gathering intelligence on military facilities in Lviv Oblast, according to the SBU.

The SBU noted that the man had previously expressed pro-Russian views on social media and wanted to move to Russia. He had previously been prosecuted for desecrating Ukrainian soldiers' graves and was reportedly recruited by Russia due to his ideology.

The man has been charged with high treason and sabotage under martial law, offenses punishable by life imprisonment and confiscation of property.

The arrest comes days after the SBU dismantled a Russian spy network on Jan. 28 that was gathering intelligence on Ukrainian aircraft and aviation infrastructure for potential strikes.