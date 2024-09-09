The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukraine reportedly downs Russian Orlan drone at 'record height' of 3.6 km

by Martin Fornusek September 9, 2024 3:59 PM 2 min read
A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone moments before being hit by Ukrainian forces on Sept. 7, 2024, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (3rd Tank Brigade/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Soldiers of Ukraine's 3rd Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone at a record altitude of 3,620 meters, the Ukrainian military said.

The Orlan is a Russian-developed reconnaissance drone widely used by Russia in Ukraine. Feared by Ukrainian soldiers, it often serves to target Russian artillery attacks. It can travel 600 kilometers and climb to an altitude of 5,000 meters.

"(The hit) took place on Sept. 7 in Kharkiv Oblast. Once the enemy Orlan-10 drone was spotted, the Voron missile artillery group rushed to the area," the 3rd Brigade said on Facebook.

The Russian drone's altitude and trajectory were established in cooperation with Ukrainian border guard units. Then, one soldier prepared the necessary "equipment," and two more service members began to "hunt" the unmanned aircraft, the unit said.

According to the 3rd Brigade, shooting down the drone was particularly difficult due to its altitude and because it kept changing its position and direction.

The weaponry used in the attack was not specified, but the 3rd Brigade published a first-person-view (FPV) video of what may be another drone ramming into the Russian Orlan. This was the first high-altitude Russian drone shot down by the 3rd Tank Brigade.

The Ukrainian military has recently boasted about a number of new drone innovations that are being deployed against Moscow's troops. This included drones firing small arms or dispersing thermite against Russian positions.

Ukrainian FPV drones have also been repeatedly used to target Russian reconnaissance drones and helicopters.

Author: Martin Fornusek
