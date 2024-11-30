Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Ukraine downs 8 Russian drones, at least 2 killed and 6 wounded over the past day

by Natalia Yermak November 30, 2024 1:16 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight out of 10 Russian drones launched overnight on Nov. 30, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russia targeted Ukraine with Iranian-designed Shahed drones and an unspecified type of drone launched from the Russian oblasts of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, according to the Air Force.

The drones were downed over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, and Kherson oblasts, the Air Force said.

Russia has launched drone attacks against Ukraine daily in the past couple of months in what experts said was a tactic to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses ahead of larger-scale strikes targeting energy infrastructure ahead of winter. On Nov. 28, Russia launched more than 180 drones and missiles at Ukraine, striking a "massive blow" at Ukraine's power grid, according to the energy minister.

No casualties were reported in relation to the overnight drone attack.

Over the past day, at least two people were killed and six injured due to other attacks launched by Russia, local authorities reported.

At least one person was killed and six others were wounded in Kherson Oblast over the past day, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one man was killed in an aviation bomb attack on Kupiansk district, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine has detected a total of almost 1 million aerial targets in its airspace since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The number includes more than 175,000 cases of airplane detection, 100,000 helicopters, 57,000 drones, and more than 13,000 missiles of various types.

‘It’s excruciating’ – Ukrainians describe surviving Russian attacks that cost them health, loved ones, and homes
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Anna Kotova was chatting with her sister on a video call, admiring her image on the screen. It was her 19th birthday, and for the first time in a while, she was feeling good about how she looked. “I used to dye
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Natalia Yermak
News Feed

3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
