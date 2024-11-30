Ukraine downs 8 Russian drones, at least 2 killed and 6 wounded over the past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight out of 10 Russian drones launched overnight on Nov. 30, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russia targeted Ukraine with Iranian-designed Shahed drones and an unspecified type of drone launched from the Russian oblasts of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, according to the Air Force.

The drones were downed over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, and Kherson oblasts, the Air Force said.

Russia has launched drone attacks against Ukraine daily in the past couple of months in what experts said was a tactic to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses ahead of larger-scale strikes targeting energy infrastructure ahead of winter. On Nov. 28, Russia launched more than 180 drones and missiles at Ukraine, striking a "massive blow" at Ukraine's power grid, according to the energy minister.

No casualties were reported in relation to the overnight drone attack.

Over the past day, at least two people were killed and six injured due to other attacks launched by Russia, local authorities reported.

At least one person was killed and six others were wounded in Kherson Oblast over the past day, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one man was killed in an aviation bomb attack on Kupiansk district, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine has detected a total of almost 1 million aerial targets in its airspace since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The number includes more than 175,000 cases of airplane detection, 100,000 helicopters, 57,000 drones, and more than 13,000 missiles of various types.