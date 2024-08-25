Ukraine downed 8 Russian drones overnight, Air Force says, explosions reported in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight of nine Shahed combat drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported on the morning of Aug. 25.

In a post on Telegram, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said one ballistic missile and seven cruise missiles were also launched at Ukraine overnight but "most of the missiles did not reach their targets."

Ukrainian officials reported explosions in the cities of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said three people were injured in Kharkiv, and four in Chuhuiv, though none seriously.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a private house had been damaged during the attack.

Throughout 2024, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.