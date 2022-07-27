Ukraine confirms strikes on Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine hit Antonivsky Bridge in the occupied Kherson with artillery overnight. The bridge is one of the two crossings over the Dnipro which Russia uses to transit military personnel and equipment to the territories it occupies west of the Dnipro River, including Kherson.

The attack, which wasn't Ukraine's first strike on the site, left the bridge severely damaged. It had to be closed for traffic.

The strike didn't aim to destroy the bridge, but to make it impossible for the Russian military to use it, according to Natalya Humenyuk, the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Operational Command South.

The bridge is one of the key targets for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson to block off Russian reinforcements.