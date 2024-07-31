Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Cyberattack, Ukraine's military intelligence, Banking
Ukraine concluded 'one of the largest cyberattacks' against Russia, source says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2024 12:14 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's IT Army targeted Russian airports last week in a major cyberattack. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on July 30 finished a week-long massive cyberattack against Russia's financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and other targets, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 31.

The wide-reaching DDoS campaign began on July 23 and disrupted the services of Russia's top banks, payment systems, social networks and messengers, government websites, and more. Russian media widely reported on the problems experienced by users across the country.

The source called it "one of the largest DDoS attacks on Russian internet infrastructure in history."

VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Gazprombank, and Russia's central bank were among the targeted institutions.

"All the targets were supporting or financing (Russia's) armed aggression against Ukraine in one way or another," the source said.

According to the source, the targeted institutions did not manage to fully restore their services as of July 30, 7 p.m. local time.

"This is only a prelude to more interesting events," the source added without revealing details.

Cyberattacks have been widely used by both sides during the full-scale war.

Earlier in July, HUR claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on nearly 100 Russian websites that support the Kremlin's war effort. The attack took the sites offline and replaced their homepages with a picture of a bloody pig's head.

A large-scale cyberattack in late June left at least 250,000 consumers in occupied Crimea and other Russian-controlled territories without communication, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported on outages from several top banks, including Raiffeisen, Gazprombank, Rosselkhozbank, and Rosbank. The outages also reportedly impacted social networks, payment systems on public transport, and some airlines.
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
