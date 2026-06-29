Ukraine claims strikes on bridges, Russian command posts and logistics

Ukraine struck three bridges, a Russian military logistics warehouse, multiple drone command posts, and military communications facilities in a series of strikes, Ukraine's General Staff said on June 29.

The strikes were carried out "to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor," according to the statement.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge near occupied Novoazovsk in Donetsk Oblast and two railway bridges in occupied Luhansk Oblast. It said said Russian forces use the bridges to transport personnel, weapons, ammunition, and other military supplies to the front.

Ukraine also reported striking a Russian logistics warehouse near occupied Novosvitlivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In addition, Ukrainian forces targeted three Russian drone command posts near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Tyotkino in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and occupied Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, as well as an electronic warfare command post near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also said additional analysis had also confirmed the destruction of one military communications facility and significant damage to another near Minyaevo in Russia's Moscow Oblast following a Ukrainian strike on June 26.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically disrupt the command-and-control system, military logistics, and support infrastructure of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the extent of the damage.

These attacks are part of Ukraine's broader campaign to degrade Russian military logistics and command infrastructure. Kyiv has targeted bridges, railway infrastructure, command posts, communications facilities, fuel depots, and other military assets in occupied Ukraine and inside Russia to disrupt Moscow's ability to sustain its invasion.

On June 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had approved a plan proposed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) for a 40-day campaign aimed at increasing pressure on Russia to end the war.