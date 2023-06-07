Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine calls for accountability in ICJ hearings on Russian treaty violations

by Anastasiia Malenko June 7, 2023 8:07 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine alleged that Russia violated treaties against terrorism financing and racial discrimination during the illegal annexation of Crimea and Russian-fueled conflict in eastern Ukraine starting in 2014 at the International Court of Justice.

Ukraine presented the first round of oral arguments during the June 6 hearing in front of the UN court in The Hague.

Kyiv’s representative at the hearing, Anton Korynevych, referenced the very first oral hearing for the case in 2017, saying “Ukraine was right to sound the alarm,” as evidenced by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Korynevych emphasized two main claims in the case. He addressed the cultural erasure campaign against ethnic Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, which started with illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Then, he touched upon the “Russian-fueled campaign of intimidation and terror” in Donbas, including Russia's provision of weapons used in attacks on civilian areas.

Ukrainian side argues that these Russian actions violated the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (ICSFT).

Ukrainian lawyers have worked on a case for six years since Ukraine filed an application to instituting proceedings on Jan. 16, 2017.

“This is the first Ukraine v. Russian Federation case that reached the merits hearing in the international courts,” Korynevych said in a comment to Ukrinform news outlet. “This is truly very important and today we established a very good start.”

The public hearings in the case will last until June 14, with Russia presenting the first round of oral arguments on June 8.

Zelensky: We all want to see Putin in the Hague
During a speech at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on May 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be made to face justice for war crimes committed against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Anastasiia Malenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.