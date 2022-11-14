UK to transfer first $5.8 million tranche of aid to support Ukraine’s energy system

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will provide Ukraine with $5.8 million for restoring the country’s critical infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and reconnecting households and key facilities to the power supply. The U.K. government made the announcement on Nov. 14.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and U.K. Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps will sign the agreement on the transfer on Nov. 14.

This will be the first tranche of the UK’s $11.7 million commitment to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, where the country is the largest donor.

“We need all partners to step up their support and show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine will be met with fierce resistance,” Cleverley said.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, since Russia launched a mass campaign attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure in early October, up to 40% of the country's energy system has been damaged, forcing authorities to introduce rolling blackouts.

