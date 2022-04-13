UK sanctions additional 206 Russian individuals.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The measures target six oligarchs, Russia's proxies in the occupied territories of Ukraine and others. The list includes Viktor Medvedchuk, the most high-profile pro-Kremlin Ukrainian lawmaker and the crony of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who was captured by Ukraine's Security Service on April 12.

According to the British government, on April 14, the U.K. will approve new sanctions: The ban on the import of iron and steel products, as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials, and luxury goods.

"We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin’s war machine in its tracks."