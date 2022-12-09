UK prime minister announces more military aid for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the country is set to hand more anti-air guns and further short-range air defense missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to a U.K. government statement on Dec. 9.

“The prime minister paid tribute to the success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in intercepting dozens of potentially devastating missiles this week,” the statement reads. “The U.K. was thinking of the Ukrainian people as they continued to defend their country through the winter.”

Sunak has repeatedly said that the U.K. “will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The U.K. Parliament reported in a Nov. 9 research briefing that the U.K. is the second largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States, having committed 2.3 billion pounds.

The country is also hosting a program to train 10,000 new and existing Ukrainian personnel within 120 days, according to the briefing.