UK intelligence: Russia's withdrawal from Kherson to take several days

Russian forces have restricted crossing points on the Dnipro River, which makes them vulnerable when retreating from Kherson. The withdrawal will likely happen over several days covered by defensive positions and artillery, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.

"The loss of Kherson's west bank will likely prevent Russia from achieving its strategic aspiration of a land bridge reaching Odesa," reads the report.

Russia's ability to maintain its forces on the west bank of the Dnipro River had been threatened by Ukrainian strikes on its resupply routes, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

While retreating, Russian forces "have destroyed multiple bridges and likely laid mines to slow and delay advancing Ukrainian forces," it wrote.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the withdrawal of troops from Kherson on Nov. 9. Ukraine has not yet confirmed Russia's retreat.