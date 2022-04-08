UK intelligence: Russian redeployment from Ukraine's north to east will likely take at least a week.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine, with at least some of those expected to be sent to the Donbas, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense April 8 intelligence update. “Many of these forces will require significant replenishment," the update reads. Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues, and Russian forces have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which remains under their control.