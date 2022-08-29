UK intelligence: Russian defense minister ‘side-lined’ within Russian leadership

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that independent Russian media outlets have reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is being "side-lined," with Russian operational commanders briefing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin directly on the course of the war. “Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership as Russian progress has stalled,” the ministry said.