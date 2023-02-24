Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK announces new sanctions against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 11:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a new sanctions package against Russia on the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. The package targets executives of Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom and establishes export bans on "every item" Russia has been using to aid its war efforts.

The items listed include aircraft parts, radio equipment, and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military to craft drones.

According to the announcement, British intelligence has observed that Russia is already finding it difficult to maintain its position as a leading arms exporter. This suggests that sanctions are having an impact on its ability to supply armoured vehicles, attack helicopters, and air defense systems.

"Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia, but they cannot do it alone," Cleverly said. "That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win."

Two senior executives at Rosatom and executives from Russia’s two largest defense companies, four banks, and other Russian elites are included in the new list of sanctions.

The sanctions announcement states that Rosatom has deep ties to the Russian military industrial complex and has been helping resupply Russian soldiers on the front line.

In addition to banning exports on materials Russia uses on the battlefield, the U.K. is also imposing sanctions on 140 goods, including iron and steel products, processed by Russia in third-party countries.

