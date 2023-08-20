Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Aerospace Forces likely under intense pressure to improve air defense

by Asami Terajima August 20, 2023 11:10 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Aerospace Forces (VKS) is highly likely under intense pressure from Moscow to bolster air defense over western Russia as drone attacks inside Russia have increased over the past months, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 20.

In its intelligence bulletin, the ministry said that the string of drone strikes deep inside Russia is "strategically important" since Russian President Vladimir Putin likely thought the war in Ukraine would have little direct impact on his people inside the country.

Drone attacks on Moscow and other Russian cities have especially increased after the May drone strike that targeted Putin's Kremlin residence overnight. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, including the drone strike on the Kremlin.

Earlier on Aug. 20, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit claimed that a Ukrainian drone hit the roof of the Kursk railway station overnight, causing a fire. Kyiv has not reacted yet.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also said on Aug. 19 that Russian forces and geolocated images indicate what appears to be a drone strike on the Soltsy airbase in Novgorod Oblast that likely damaged a strategic aircraft.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's Aug. 20 report, drones are regularly hitting Moscow and there have been more reports of SA-5 Gammon missiles – Soviet-era long weapons retired from Ukraine's air defense inventory – being used as ground attack ballistic missiles.

The VKS Chief of Staff, Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, is likely to be under pressure, the ministry said.

Author: Asami Terajima
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
