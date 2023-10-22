UK Defense Ministry: Russian troops likely suffered up to 190,000 'permanent casualties' in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Up to 190,000 Russian troops have likely been killed or "permanently wounded" in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, according to a recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry.

The total number of Russia’s casualties — including those who are recovering and are due to return to the battlefield — is up to 290,000 troops, the ministry said.

"This does not include Wagner Group or their prisoner battalions who fought in Bakhmut," the ministry added.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 22 that Russia had lost 293,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said Russia’s recent assault in Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka has contributed to a "90% increase" in the casualties among the Russian troops, recently recorded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Russian troops intensified their attacks at Avdiivka – a heavily fortified Ukrainian-held town a few kilometers north of occupied Donetsk – around Oct. 9, in an effort to encircle the settlement. The renewed offensive is accompanied by heavy shelling of civilian areas.

The battle to defend Avdiivka is fierce as Russian forces keep bringing new resources into the fight, Anton Kotsukon, the 110th Separate Mechanized brigade's spokesperson, said on Oct. 21.

The U.K. Defense Ministry also said that since last February, Russia has "significantly increased its force footprint on the ground in Ukraine by intensifying recruitment using financial incentives and the partial mobilization conducted in autumn 2022."

"This increase of personnel is the major factor behind Russia’s ability to both defend held territory and conduct costly assaults," the ministry said.