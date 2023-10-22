General Staff: Russia has lost 293,830 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 22 that Russia had lost 293,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,081 tanks, 9,631 armored fighting vehicles, 9,404 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,032 artillery systems, 825 multiple launch rocket systems, 549 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,339 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.