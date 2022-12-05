Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russian air force conducts substantially fewer attacks in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 10:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian tactical combat aircraft currently carry out tens of missions per day over Ukraine in comparison with up to 300 per day in March, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 5.

“The decrease in sorties is likely a result of a continued high threat from Ukrainian air defenses, limitations on the flying hours available to Russian aircraft, and worsening weather,” reads the report.

As Russia’s ground attack tactics mostly depend on visual identification and unguided munitions, its air force will likely keep a low pace of such attack operations due to poor winter weather, according to the ministry.

Russia has lost more than 60 fixed-wing aircraft in its full-scale war against Ukraine, “likely including an additional Su-24M fighter-bomber and a Su-25 ground attack aircraft last week,” the U.K. officials added.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 2 that the logistical challenges Russian troops had faced after their retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had exacerbated Russia’s deficit of munitions, which limits its potential to continue offensive operations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
