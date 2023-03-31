Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely struggles to restore counter-battery radar stocks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 2:54 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman firing a machine gun at a firing range, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, March 15, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will likely struggle to replace the counter-battery radars it has lost in Ukraine as these systems depend on supplies of high-tech electronics halted by international sanctions, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 31.

"These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier," the ministry wrote. "They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery."

Russian troops have lost at least six ZOOPARK-1M counter-battery radars and likely have a very limited number of them left in Ukraine, according to the ministry's latest intelligence update.

The counter-battery radars "are vulnerable to being detected and destroyed" as they have "an active electromagnetic signature," reads the update.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have focused on neutralizing the enemy's counter-battery radars and will likely prioritize rebuilding their stocks, it adds.

Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm transformed into stock company
The long-running drama over the reform of UkrOboronProm, Ukraine’s problematic state-owned defense production giant, is seeing a new round amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of the country. On March 21, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decree initiating the conglomerate’s transformati…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.