UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely struggles to restore counter-battery radar stocks

Russia will likely struggle to replace the counter-battery radars it has lost in Ukraine as these systems depend on supplies of high-tech electronics halted by international sanctions, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 31.

"These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier," the ministry wrote. "They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery."

Russian troops have lost at least six ZOOPARK-1M counter-battery radars and likely have a very limited number of them left in Ukraine, according to the ministry's latest intelligence update.

The counter-battery radars "are vulnerable to being detected and destroyed" as they have "an active electromagnetic signature," reads the update.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have focused on neutralizing the enemy's counter-battery radars and will likely prioritize rebuilding their stocks, it adds.