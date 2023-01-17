Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia struggles to identify targets, uses inaccurate missile in urban setting

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2023 10:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia killed at least 40 people in Dnipro using an AS-4 Kitchen, the NATO reporting name for a Soviet Kh-22 anti-ship missile.

According to the ministry's daily intelligence update, the missile, fired from a Tu-22M3 Backfire medium bomber, is "notoriously inaccurate" when used against ground targets in urban areas.

However, the dysfunction of Russia's long-range strike capabilities is more profound than the missile's inaccuracy, according to the briefing. Russia likely struggles to dynamically identify targets and assess battle damage quickly and accurately, according to the briefing.

Weapons similar to the Kh-22 have been used on civilian centers before, such as a strike on a mall in Kremenchuk, which killed at least 20 people.

What we know about the missile that likely destroyed Dnipro apartment block
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.