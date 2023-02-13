Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia strengthens its defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite focus on Donbas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 10:03 AM 1 min read
Maintaining strong defense in Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts remains critically important for the Russian leadership, despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 13.

"This is demonstrated by continued construction of defensive fortifications…and deployments of personnel," reads the report.

A significant breakthrough by Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast would "seriously challenge" the viability of the Russian "land bridge" connecting its Rostov region and occupied Crimea, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's success in Luhansk Oblast would "further undermine" Russia's declared military goal of capturing all of the Donbas region.

"Deciding which of these threats to prioritize countering is likely one of the central dilemmas for Russian operational planners," the U.K. Defense Ministry concludes.

The ministry wrote, citing open source imagery, that as of Feb. 7, Russia had likely further strengthened defense fortifications in the central part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in particular near the town of Tarasivka.

Russian forces have also established defensive fortifications between the towns of Vasylivka and Orihiv in the same region as of Jan. 8.

Russia's front line in Ukraine is approximately 1,288 km, with the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline amounting to 192 km, the report reminds.

Russia has "highly likely" attempted to restart major offensive operations in Ukraine since early January, aiming to capture the remaining Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 7.

Danilov: Russia began new offensive but faces major challenges
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
