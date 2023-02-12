Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely suffering highest casualties since first week of full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 9:55 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update on Feb. 12 that over the past two weeks, Russian forces have likely suffered their highest casualties since the first week of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Feb. 12 Russia had lost 137,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with some 900 lost over the previous day alone. On Feb. 11, the General Staff estimated 1140 Russian personnel losses, one of the highest figures since Feb. 24.

Although the U.K.’s Defense Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine’s methodology, the trends are likely accurate, the report said.

According to the update, the average for the last seven days was 824 Russian casualties per day, over four times the rate reported in June-July 2022. Ukraine also continues to suffer a high attrition rate, the ministry said.

The uptick in Russian losses is likely due to various factors, such as a lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the frontline, including in Vuhledar and Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s intelligence claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to fully occupy Donetsk Oblast, about half of which is currently under Russian control, by March.

Despite the ambitious goal, Russia’s advance has been slow in Donetsk Oblast since its forces lack the munitions and maneuver units crucial for successful offensives, according to the ministry.

The reports of slow Russian advances come as fierce battles continue to rage around Bakhmut, in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, and near Vuhledar.

ISW: Russian military appears unable to effectively prepare mobilized personnel for war
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
