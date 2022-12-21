UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely has a foothold in Bakhmut, street fighting ongoing.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russian military and Wagner Group proxies forces have made small advances on the eastern edge of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.

"Russian infantry likely now has a foothold in the eastern industrial areas of the town, and at times has advanced into the residential district of the city," the ministry said in its daily update on Dec. 21. "Street fighting is ongoing."

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, intense combat has occurred in the Bakhmut sector since June 2022, but the front lines have primarily been in open country around the eastern approaches to the town.